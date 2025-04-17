Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 7,220 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 207.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 24,161.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,999 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,697,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Stock Down 3.3 %

YOU stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Monday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YOU

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.