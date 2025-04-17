Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 809 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.