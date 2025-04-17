Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Position Boosted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 193.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Best Buy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Best Buy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.99 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.99%.

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

