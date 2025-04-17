Best Space Stocks To Consider – April 17th

Alphabet, Berkshire Hathaway, and Boeing are the three Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are shares of companies that operate within the space industry, including those involved in satellite technology, aerospace manufacturing, and space exploration. They offer investors exposure to a rapidly growing sector driven by technological innovation, private investment, and government initiatives aimed at expanding our reach in outer space. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.06. 20,834,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,226,155. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $7.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $523.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,520. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $395.66 and a one year high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $506.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $477.28.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded up $7.13 on Thursday, hitting $163.60. 5,490,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,021,726. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.15 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. Boeing has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95. The company has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.24.

