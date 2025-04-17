Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.39 and traded as high as C$12.73. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$12.73, with a volume of 125 shares.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$16.74 million and a P/E ratio of 312.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$12.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.40.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,975.00%.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

