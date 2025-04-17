Billington (LON:BILN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.88%.
Billington Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON:BILN traded up GBX 13.75 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348.75 ($4.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Billington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.94).
Billington Company Profile
