Billington (LON:BILN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Billington (LON:BILN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 66.20 ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Billington had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.88%.

Billington Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:BILN traded up GBX 13.75 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 348.75 ($4.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 458.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 469.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.99. Billington has a fifty-two week low of GBX 330 ($4.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 600 ($7.94).

Billington Company Profile

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelworks. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; edge protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding and branding systems.

