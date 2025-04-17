Biogen’s (BIIB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $156.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.15.

Biogen Price Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Biogen has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $238.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

