Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 4.4% – Still a Buy?

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 100,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,112,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on Biohaven and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.77.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29). As a group, analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 155.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 23.7% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Biohaven by 319.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 8,908.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

