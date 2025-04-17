BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BiomX Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of BiomX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 46,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

