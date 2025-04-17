BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE) Short Interest Update

BiomX Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PHGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the March 15th total of 31,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BiomX Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of BiomX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 46,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.27. BiomX has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $4.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BiomX from $2.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
BiomX Company Profile
BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BiomX
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BiomX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiomX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.