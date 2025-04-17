Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Lowered to C$34.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$37.00 to C$34.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 66.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$36.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.61.

Bird Construction Trading Up 1.4 %

About Bird Construction

Shares of TSE:BDT traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,321. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$32.67.

Get Free Report

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

