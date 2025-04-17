Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Position Reduced by Catterton Management Company L.L.C.

Catterton Management Company L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,109,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,203 shares during the period. Birkenstock accounts for about 95.9% of Catterton Management Company L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Catterton Management Company L.L.C. owned about 0.72% of Birkenstock worth $7,655,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIRK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Birkenstock by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Birkenstock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BIRK opened at $47.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Birkenstock Holding plc has a twelve month low of $40.56 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $385.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.