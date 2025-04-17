Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Shares Down 3.7% – Here’s What Happened

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 241,136 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,338,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 target price (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $826.31 million, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Stories

