Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Declares $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 131.9%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BSM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.60. 236,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,814. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $83.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.46 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 67.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

