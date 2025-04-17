Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $58.05 and a twelve month high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Blackbaud by 3.4% during the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,645,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Blackbaud by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 5,447.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

