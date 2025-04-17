Blackline Safety (TSE:BLN) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (TSE:BLN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.33 and last traded at C$6.35. Approximately 3,101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 78,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.75 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.39.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.56. The firm has a market cap of C$538.82 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$87,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $155,392. Corporate insiders own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp is a connected safety monitoring technology company. It provides wearable safety technology, personal and area gas monitoring, cloud-connected software and data analytics to meet demanding safety challenges and increase productivity of organizations with coverage in more than 100 countries.

See Also

