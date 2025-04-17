BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $866.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $745.55 and a 12-month high of $1,084.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $934.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $986.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.21 per share. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock from $1,065.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.37, for a total transaction of $408,229.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,656.40. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,430 shares of company stock worth $21,234,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

