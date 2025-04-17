Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 16th

Oracle, MSP Recovery, MSP Recovery, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Globant, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares in companies that are directly involved in developing or implementing blockchain technology. These companies may provide blockchain services, create applications using distributed ledger systems, or use blockchain to enhance their existing operations, offering investors exposure to innovations in finance, supply chain management, and various other industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. Oracle has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.15.

MSP Recovery (LIFW)

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Shares of LIFW traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $2.50. 86,841,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,435. MSP Recovery has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,825,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,693,477. The company has a market capitalization of $840.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 5.18. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 13,361,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,590,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 4.60. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $108.74. 231,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,927. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $191.85. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $96.23 and a fifty-two week high of $238.32.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.06 million, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.25. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

