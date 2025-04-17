Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Short Interest Up 280.0% in March

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BJDX opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.15. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $316.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.35.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($112.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($36.00) by ($76.37).

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

