BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.27. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231,999 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,672,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,733,000 after acquiring an additional 281,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,529,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,995,000 after acquiring an additional 863,306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,424,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,057,000 after acquiring an additional 447,702 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $472,648,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

