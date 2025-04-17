BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) to “Strong-Buy”

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$130.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agnico Eagle Mines

TSE AEM opened at C$170.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$84.44 and a one year high of C$175.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$146.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total value of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total value of C$933,300.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

