BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to “Strong-Buy”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on K. Stifel Canada raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.30.

Kinross Gold Trading Up 1.9 %

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

K opened at C$20.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.24. The firm has a market cap of C$18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.69 and a twelve month high of C$21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 18.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$89,850.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 99,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.22, for a total value of C$1,512,061.34. Insiders sold a total of 349,670 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,186 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

