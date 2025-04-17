Bodycote (LON:BOY) Issues Earnings Results

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bodycote had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

Bodycote Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOY stock traded down GBX 8.40 ($0.11) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 483.20 ($6.40). 68,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,698. The stock has a market capitalization of £865.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote has a one year low of GBX 449.40 ($5.95) and a one year high of GBX 774 ($10.24). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 589.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 602.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 69.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.59) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Bodycote Company Profile

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Featured Stories

