Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $5,327.28 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5,285.55.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Booking from $6,100.00 to $5,600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Booking from $5,750.00 to $4,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Passumpsic Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Booking by 268.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 3,561.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,955,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Booking by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,540.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,702.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4,768.98.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 22.19%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

