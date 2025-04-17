Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given New $4,800.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,540.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,278.66.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $17.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,558.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,023. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4,702.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,768.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Booking has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 521,609.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 621,874.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 864,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,295,423,000 after acquiring an additional 864,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,986,244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

