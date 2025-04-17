Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Short Interest Update

Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Boozt AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.88.
About Boozt AB (publ)
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Boozt AB (publ)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Buy the Boeing Dip Even on Tariff and Bans?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set to Pop After Tariff Fears Fade
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Time to Buy Alibaba and PDD After Tariff Exemptions?
Receive News & Ratings for Boozt AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boozt AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.