Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Major Shareholder Sells $196,719.32 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 16,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $196,719.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,305,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,786,871.13. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omaha Corp Boston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,768 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $145,427.52.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 78,522 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $868,453.32.

On Monday, April 7th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 12,438 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $146,022.12.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Omaha Corp Boston sold 45,440 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $570,726.40.

On Monday, March 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 30,197 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $401,318.13.

On Thursday, February 13th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,035 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $77,877.45.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 7,806 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.36, for a total transaction of $88,676.16.

On Friday, January 31st, Omaha Corp Boston sold 4,405 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $48,587.15.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 9,907 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $111,453.75.

On Monday, January 27th, Omaha Corp Boston sold 13,317 shares of Boston Omaha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $149,017.23.

Shares of Boston Omaha stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Boston Omaha Co. has a twelve month low of $12.41 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $457.96 million, a P/E ratio of -44.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Boston Omaha ( NYSE:BOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 9.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Boston Omaha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boston Omaha by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

