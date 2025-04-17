BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Morgan Stanley

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on BOX from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BOX

BOX Stock Down 0.4 %

BOX stock opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. BOX has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,463,951 shares in the company, valued at $43,508,623.72. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,651 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $173,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 124,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,443.52. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,996 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,886 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BOX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.