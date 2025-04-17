Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Bread Financial by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bread Financial by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Bread Financial by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $45.96 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. Analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.14%.

BFH has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Compass Point upped their target price on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

