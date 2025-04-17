Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 155,197 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 280.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 210,583 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,197 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 44,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.7278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

