Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,678 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Dollar General by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in Dollar General by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.2 %

DG stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.17. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Melius Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar General from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.72, for a total transaction of $76,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,951.04. This trade represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

