Bridgewater Associates LP Has $10.71 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $10,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $115.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $238.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. Biogen had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 8,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,314,175.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,926.36. The trade was a 43.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Biogen from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $298.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.15.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

