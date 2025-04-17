Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.04 Million Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $115.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $95.84 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RY. CIBC upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.