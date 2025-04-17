Bridgewater Associates LP Has $12.77 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 158.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,417 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $12,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,013,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $500,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,781 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,907,000 after buying an additional 223,991 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,033,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,193,000 after acquiring an additional 49,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 821,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,301,000 after acquiring an additional 94,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNR opened at $237.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $208.98 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.91.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $8.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.94 by $1.12. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $318.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

