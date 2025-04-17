Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 126,056 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 104.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 126,056 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.13. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CIBC raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

