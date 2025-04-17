Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 58,118 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,118 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.61.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

