Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAL traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $19.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

