Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Holdings Boosted by Medina Value Partners LLC

Medina Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the quarter. Bristow Group makes up about 8.7% of Medina Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Medina Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $21,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 937,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,523,000 after purchasing an additional 19,317 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Bristow Group by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,858,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristow Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,535,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 448,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,378,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after buying an additional 33,514 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other Bristow Group news, Director Maryanne Miller sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,411.95. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorin L. Brass sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,848. This trade represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,792 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VTOL opened at $28.28 on Thursday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $809.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Bristow Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $353.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million.

Bristow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.