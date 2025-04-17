Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Marest Capital LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $174.61 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $251.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.88. The company has a market cap of $821.01 billion, a PE ratio of 142.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 719,776 shares of company stock valued at $131,065,542. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.28.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

