Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Lowered by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,927,513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 522,165 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $909,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 20,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% in the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 969.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 386,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after acquiring an additional 350,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,017,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $174.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.88. The stock has a market cap of $821.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 719,776 shares of company stock worth $131,065,542. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.28.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

