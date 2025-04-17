Brokerages Set Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) PT at $5.17

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.05.

NIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. NIO has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of NIO by 1,652,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 132,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 132,237 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 32,069 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in NIO by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 280,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NIO by 140.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NIO

)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

