Brokers Set Expectations for Editas Medicine Q1 Earnings

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Editas Medicine in a report issued on Wednesday, April 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.16.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 647.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,300,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,569 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter worth $1,359,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,657,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

