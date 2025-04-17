Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.38. 9,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,355. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. Brookfield Property Partners has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $15.49.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world’s premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world’s major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

