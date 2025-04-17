Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,218 ($29.36) and last traded at GBX 2,327.73 ($30.81), with a volume of 5287830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,078 ($40.74).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNZL shares. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($44.67).

Get Bunzl alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bunzl

Bunzl Trading Up 2.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,093.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,328.62. The stock has a market cap of £7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Bunzl had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 53.80 ($0.71) dividend. This is an increase from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $20.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($40.20) per share, for a total transaction of £121,480 ($160,794.18). Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Bunzl

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.