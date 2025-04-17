Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in March

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 126.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Burberry Group Price Performance

Shares of Burberry Group stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

