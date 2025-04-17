C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on C3.ai from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $19.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. C3.ai has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.37). C3.ai had a negative net margin of 79.17% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $358,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,053.76. The trade was a 6.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 552,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $18,252,022.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,336,968 shares in the company, valued at $44,173,422.72. This represents a 29.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,446,967 shares of company stock valued at $37,175,326 over the last 90 days. 33.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

