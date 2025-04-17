Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,915,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $24,834,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $13,225,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cadence Bank by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,655,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,044,000 after buying an additional 264,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,488,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,821,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.