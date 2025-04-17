Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,237,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,300,000 after acquiring an additional 216,075 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,887 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after buying an additional 79,268 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $6,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $259.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.13. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.33). Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $518,499 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.67.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

