Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance
CGO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 37,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,049. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Total Return Fund
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Tariff Exemptions Set the Stage for a Taiwan Semiconductor Rally
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Mitigating Tariffs: 3 Stocks to Gain From a Weaker U.S. Dollar
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Broadcom’s Apple Relationship: AI Opportunity Meets Tariff Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.