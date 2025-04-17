Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CGO traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $9.81. 37,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,049. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 113,000.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

