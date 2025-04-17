Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole Purchases 21,070 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 21,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $499,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 536,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,941.10. This represents a 4.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.86 million, a PE ratio of -411.00 and a beta of 0.41. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Calavo Growers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVGW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

