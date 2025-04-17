Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Up 12.8% – Time to Buy?

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 49.70 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64). 210,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 90,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.57).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.52) price objective on shares of Calnex Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 51.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 57.95. The firm has a market cap of £44.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.20 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, insider Helen Kelisky purchased 20,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £10,101 ($13,369.95). 25.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Calnex Solutions designs, produces and markets test and measurement instrumentation and solutions for the telecommunications and cloud computing industries. Calnex’s portfolio enables R&D, pre-deployment and in-service testing for network technologies and networked applications, enabling its customers to validate the performance of the critical infrastructure associated with telecommunications and cloud computing networks and the applications that run on it.

To date, Calnex has secured and delivered orders in 68 countries across the world.

